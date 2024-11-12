Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report: Impacts of cannabis use during pregnancy
BATON ROUGE — Experts are worried about how the most commonly used, federally illegal drug in the U.S. is affecting pregnancies.
Results from the 2020-2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health show more than 52 million people used cannabis at least once that year.
In the U.S., at least two dozen states have legalized recreational cannabis. Experts are concerned about the effects of cannabis exposure during pregnancy on children.
Researchers found many children had both cognitive and behavioral impacts.
"On average [children exposed to cannabis prenatally] had more difficulty controlling their impulses and paying attention. They had poor planning ability and also had a higher likelihood of exhibiting more aggressive behavior than the children who were not exposed to cannabis prenatally,” said Sarah Keim with the Center for Biobehavioral Health.
Trending News
The CDC says cannabis use directly impacts areas of the brain and can affect memory, learning, attention, decision-making, coordination, emotion and reaction time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
-
Proposed tax on sports betting could affect consumers
Sports Video
-
Southern is one win away from winning the SWAC West, but they're...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed