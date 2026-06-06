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Fire crews respond to early morning fire along La. 1019
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Fire Protection District 4, along with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, responded to an early morning structure fire on La. 1019 near the Hunstock Road exit on Saturday.
According to officials, the fire began around 4:15 a.m. when a tree limb fell on electrical wires attached to a meter, causing a short circuit.
The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire, as the homeowners live in a separate home on the property.
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There were no reported injuries.
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