Tuesday's Health Report: How to remain healthy, stress-free on vacation

BATON ROUGE — If you feel you need a vacation after your vacation, you are not alone.

Instead of relaxing on a trip, many of us can be tempted to overschedule, to try to see all of the tourist sights or do all the available activities.

"We just continue working. It's just a different kind of work. I have to see this cathedral, I have to, you know, walk down this road, you know, eat at this restaurant, and next thing you know, you're not resting, you're still working,” Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine Jordan Barber said.

Experts say you need to learn to embrace unstructured relaxation. Have a to-do list, but also be okay just going with the flow and listening to your body.

Among the suggestions were to keep in balance with consistent meal and sleep times, get early morning sun exposure to boost your energy and reset your circadian rhythm, as well as hydrate.



When it comes to meals, enjoy yourself, but also try to eat more magnesium and potassium-rich foods like dark leafy greens, avocados, bananas, pumpkin seeds and more. Those foods can keep your nervous system calm.