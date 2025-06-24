81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tuesday's Health Report: Grip strength is an underdiscussed, important part of health regiment

4 hours 49 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, June 24 2025 Jun 24, 2025 June 24, 2025 4:33 PM June 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Grip strength may not be something you think about, but it can be important.

It is not just about fitness: it can signal declining health as we age.

A new study looked at more than 1,000 older adults to create a tool that spots weak grip strength early on. The researchers found that weaker hand muscles can be a sign of muscle loss, chronic illness and a higher risk of early death.

Grip strength often starts to fade around age 50. You can maintain grip strength with some simple exercises.

Trending News

Try squeezing a tennis ball or racquetball for 15 to 30 seconds at a time, three times with each hand. You can also go basic, like hanging from a bar or carrying heavy grocery bags, to build strength. Grip exercises should be included as part of an overall strength program involving every major muscle group in your body.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days