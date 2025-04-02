Tuesday's Health Report: Doctors say to think twice before taking brain health supplements

BATON ROUGE — Doctors say you may want to think twice before relying on supplements to improve your brain health.

"There are no supplements that have been proven to preserve brain health. One of the ways to really think about brain health is that you want to try and come as close to nature as you can,” neurologist Dylan Wint said.

Omega-3 fatty acids, for example, are promoted as being beneficial for brain health.

While you could buy supplements containing Omega-3s, research shows it is much better to get them from food sources instead, like salmon or flaxseed. And when it comes to diet, studies have found that high levels of red meat consumption can increase a person's risk for dementia.

Too much of it can be tough on our bodies.

"High amounts of red meat contain high amounts of saturated fats. Red meat and processed red meat may also, as we digest them, give off products, waste products, that are toxic to the brain. And red meats and processed meats also can be loaded up with salt, which can increase problems with high blood pressure,” Wint said.

Another brain health myth is that you can only get Alzheimer's and other kinds of dementia if it runs in your family. Genetics can play a role, but it is not the only factor.

Lifestyle matters too, which is why it is important to keep a healthy diet, exercise and avoid bad habits like smoking and drinking alcohol.