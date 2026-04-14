Tuesday PM Forecast: Upper 80s continue until weekend cold front brings showers

Unseasonable warmth will continue through the workweek. A cold front will eventually bring some cooler temperatures and even a chance for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

More warmth: highs in the upper 80s through the week

Some patchy fog: possible each morning through Saturday

Next cold front: showers, temperature change for the middle of the weekend

Tonight & Tomorrow: A ridge of high-pressure remains over the Southeast U.S., which will lead to sinking air and mostly clear skies overnight. The ridge will also hold moisture near the surface and allow some areas of fog to form near daybreak. If you will be commuting along the I-10 or I-12 corridors, allow some extra drive time and use low beam headlights. Low temperatures will settle in the mid 60s.

Once any fog burns off by mid-morning, Wednesday will be another warm spring day. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s. The sky will be mostly sunny, so remember that the sun’s rays get stronger this time of year. Apply sunscreen if spending extra time outside to avoid a burn.

Up Next: The ridge of high pressure will actually get a little stronger through the end of the workweek. As a result, high temperatures will continue to tick upward, likely hitting the upper 80s or even low 90s Friday and Saturday!

The Storm Station is tracking a cold front for the weekend. That boundary will push into the region late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The area has become dry and could use rain, and while this front will deliver some, it does not look like all that much. Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning as the front passes. On the bright side, rain is not likely to wash out activities, though a shower or two may have to be dodged early Sunday. The biggest change we will notice is a drop in humidity and temperatures. By Monday morning, we will be waking up to lows in the low-50s followed by highs in the mid-70s.

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– Josh

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