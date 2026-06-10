Wednesday AM Forecast: The summer pattern is here, increased storm coverage over weekend

Heat, humidity, and pop-up storms are the name of the game this time of year. We’ll see more heat and fewer storms for most of this week before storm coverage increases over the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Expect another typical summer day across the area, with heat and humidity remaining the main weather story. Plenty of sunshine through the morning will help temperatures climb into the lower 90s by the afternoon. A weak ridge of high pressure aloft should limit storm development, leaving only a slight chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Most locations will stay dry. Skies become mostly clear tonight, with overnight lows falling to around 73°.

Up Next: Warm and humid conditions will continue through Thursday and Friday, with only spotty to isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Most areas will remain dry, but humidity levels will be high enough for heat index values to briefly climb above 100 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

As we head into the weekend, deeper tropical moisture will gradually move into the region, leading to a slow increase in rain chances each day. Both Saturday and Sunday will still feature plenty of dry hours, particularly during the morning, but afternoon shower and thunderstorm development is expected. Rain chances will rise to around 40% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday across the 13-parish, 2-county forecast area.

The weather pattern becomes even more active early next week as a weak front settles southward and stalls somewhere between the I-10 and I-20 corridors. With little movement expected, the boundary will serve as a focus for repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms each day. Increased cloud cover and rainfall should help keep afternoon highs in the upper 80s, but the tradeoff will be a return to a more unsettled pattern that could persist through much of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.