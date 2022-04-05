Tuesday PM Forecast: incoming front to deliver much cooler temps

A much stronger cold front will push through the area on Wednesday. While this feature will not bring widespread showers or thunderstorms, temperatures will drop significantly.

Next 24 Hours: Clouds will be stubborn through most of the night. Even if there is some clearing early, it will quickly fill back in by daybreak. Near the coast, a bit of fog could form. It will feel very muggy and with south winds of 5-10mph, low temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will slowly give way to some breaks of sunshine into Wednesday afternoon. Ongoing southwest winds will help to pump high temperatures into the upper 80s. As a cold front moves in during the late afternoon and early evening hours, it could stir up a shower or thunderstorm, but most locations will stay dry.

Up Next: A fresh air mass will welcome us into Thursday. Behind the front, northwesterly winds will bring much lower humidity and cooler temperatures. The day will begin in the upper 40s and low 50s followed by a sunny afternoon in the low 70s. Friday will be the coolest afternoon with high temperatures possibly staying the upper 60s in some neighborhoods. That will be followed up by the coolest night with low temperatures in the low 40s. Some northern sections could even sneak into the upper 30s. Thermometers will rebound on Sunday with high temperatures getting back to average in the upper 70s and low 80s. By Sunday and Monday, a few clouds could start to develop but precipitation is not slated to return until after that. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Rain coverage will continue to diminish overnight, but low level moisture will remain elevated and slow a deck of stratus clouds is expected to develop as surface temperatures cool slightly below a warmer layer just above the surface. Some of the coastal areas could see fog develop if skies are clear long enough into the evening hours. Skies will eventually give way to some sunshine and sinking air (common ahead of a cold front) will help to bump temperatures into the upper 80s. A deep upper level trough will then push a strong cold front through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. While there should be plenty of instability, the best wind shear and moisture will be displaced well away from the area so just a few showers and thunderstorms are expected—if that. Any thunderstorms that can develop could produce gusty wind due to the high instability and dry air aloft. Once the cold front moves through the area low temperatures will dip into the 40s for several nights to come. With the base of an upper level trough centered over the area on Friday, the coldest air aloft in place could prevent high temperatures from reaching the 70s! The coldest night of the extended forecast will follow with low temperatures in the low 40s and possibly upper 30s. At this time, frost is not expected. If anywhere, some patches could develop in southwest Mississippi. An upper level ridge will build over the region on Saturday night with a broad area of high pressure at the surface. In response, high temperatures will return to the 80s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with a slow moving front bringing showers and thunderstorms back by Tuesday.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.