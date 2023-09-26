85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tuesday PM Forecast: Dry air flushes out our storm chances

1 hour 46 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, September 26 2023 Sep 26, 2023 September 26, 2023 3:29 PM September 26, 2023 in Forecast Discussion
Source: The Storm Station
By: Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

Many had to dodge storms for another afternoon on Tuesday. This time, the metro area was a little luckier in terms of rainfall. However, our luck runs out in the days to come as moisture slowly but surely fades away.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The isolated storms from Tuesday afternoon will taper off during the evening hours. We’ll see skies turning mostly clear overnight and into Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the lower-70s.

Wednesday will be a rather uneventful day from a weather standpoint. It’ll be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s along with partly sunny skies. While a spotty storm or two can’t be ruled out, most will stay dry.

Up Next: Mother Nature ushers another shot of dry air into southeast Louisiana through the rest of the week. While there may be just enough moisture to pop a shower on Thursday, most will remain dry yet again. On Friday and over the weekend, the metro area is looking warm and dry with a slight breeze. Highs will end up in the low to mid-90s.

The humidity will also be tapering off this weekend. By early next week, long-term data indicate that the humidity will return to more comfortable levels. Unfortunately, that will only reinforce the dry streak of weather.

 

Trending News

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe is still moving west across the central Atlantic. Satellite imagery reveals a rather disorganized storm. This is unsurprising given that Philippe is operating in a hostile environment. Philippe will take a northwest jog in the coming days with little change in strength. The storm will then gradually weaken and become post-tropical over the weekend as it tries to drift north of the Leeward Islands.

Meanwhile, another area of showers and storms several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is showing signs of organization. This tropical wave will likely become a tropical depression in the next day or two as it moves through the central tropical Atlantic, taking a similar path to that of Philippe.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days