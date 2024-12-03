Tuesday PM Forecast: after a frosty start, rain to return Wednesday

One more morning of potentially frosty temperatures is expected before a fast turnaround. Rain will return to the area late Wednesday as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight will be mainly clear and cool with lows once again heading into the upper 30s. Especially north and east of Baton Rouge, some patchy frost could be found on grassy and elevated surfaces. Southerly winds and moisture flow will kick in by Wednesday afternoon. Skies will be clouding up rapidly thus stopping highs in the mid 60s. Showers will begin to overspread the Metro Area near sunset and increase in coverage and intensity overnight. The Storm Station expects widespread rain and thunderstorms with an inch or so falling before the activity tapers through Thursday morning.

Up Next: A front is expected to push through and well south of the area on Thursday with northerly winds bringing in another shot of cool air. Friday will be rather chilly with lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s and a lot of cloud cover to boot. Saturday will also be cool and gloomy with spotty showers possible late in the day, but a lot of dry time should be available to outdoor plans prior to nightfall. The next frontal system will start to interact with the area on Sunday. A rather messy, unsettled period is then possible through Tuesday with a couple inches of rain during that time.

– Josh

