Tuesday night storms cause damage in Lafayette
On Tuesday night, storms swept through the north side of Lafayette and caused significant damage.
According to KATC, at least two homes in the Acadiana Park area were damaged when trees fell on them.
Debris, including parts of windows and house insulation, were scattered on driveways, sidewalks and streets.
At this time, it is unknown if the bad weather resulted in any injuries.
Slemco trucks were seen in the area tending to downed power lines.
On Tuesday night, the Scott Police Department reported high water in the areas of Old Spanish Trail, W. Willow near Pecan Grove, Mills Street, Mills Street near W. Willow and Perez Street.
But on Wednesday morning, authorities say the water receded and streets are now open for traffic.
