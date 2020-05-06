77°
Tuesday night storms cause damage in Lafayette

2 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2020 May 6, 2020 May 06, 2020 9:14 AM May 06, 2020 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

On Tuesday night, storms swept through the north side of Lafayette and caused significant damage.  

According to KATC, at least two homes in the Acadiana Park area were damaged when trees fell on them.

Debris, including parts of windows and house insulation, were scattered on driveways, sidewalks and streets.

At this time, it is unknown if the bad weather resulted in any injuries. 

Slemco trucks were seen in the area tending to downed power lines.

On Tuesday night, the Scott Police Department reported high water in the areas of Old Spanish Trail, W. Willow near Pecan Grove, Mills Street, Mills Street near W. Willow and Perez Street.

But on Wednesday morning, authorities say the water receded and streets are now open for traffic. 

