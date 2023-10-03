Tuesday AM Forecast: Warm and sunny today but changes coming in the next few days

Above average heat continues until a cold front brings big changes to our area later this week. We could even see below average temperatures around south Louisiana for the first time in a while by the end of the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Today mostly sunny skies will prevail, driving high temperatures into the low 90s for the record 136th time in 2023. Aside from a coastal shower, most of the area will continue those dry conditions. Overnight, expect temperatures to drop into the 60s once again under clear skies.

Up Next: Wednesday and Thursday will continue the abnormally hot conditions for early October. With mainly clear skies, morning lows near 70s will become afternoon highs in the low 90s. However, by Thursday night, the first noteworthy cold front of the fall season will begin to press into the Gulf Coast region. This front will be running into drier air locally and so a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to be weakening on approach with only isolated activity making it into the area after dusk. As a secondary front swings in from the north, moisture pooling along the original front may aid in the development of a few more showers and thunderstorms, especially early on Friday. After a muggy start to Friday, humidity will gradually drop with major changes felt by the weekend. Saturday will begin with lows in the mid 60s followed by highs in the mid 80s, despite sunshine. The coolest temperatures so far this season are anticipated on Sunday and Monday morning with lows in the low to mid 50s and highs barely returning to the low 80s.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe will bring heavy rain and flooding potential to the Leeward Islands today. Maximum sustained winds of 50mph will hold steady for the next few days but Philippe may intensify as it starts to jog more northward and away from the islands during the middle of the week. The tropical storm is still posing no threat to the U.S. at this time.

– Emma Kate Cowan

