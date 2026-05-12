Tuesday AM Forecast: The rainy pattern is over, much drier days ahead

Finally, after an extended stretch of very wet weather, a different pattern is taking over. Expect a lot of sunshine and mainly dry conditions into the weekend.

Today & Tonight: We have seen a few showers this morning, but the bulk of the rain is moving out. For the rest of the day expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 83°. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but the overwhelming vast majority will stay dry. It will feel a bit sticky today thanks to muggy air. Overnight, skies for the most part clear out with lows near 63°.

Up Next: The Capital Area is settling into a dry and increasingly warm pattern as we head through the rest of the workweek. A building ridge of high pressure will dominate our upper atmosphere, effectively steering any rainfall away from the region and allowing plenty of sunshine to push afternoon highs toward the upper 80s by the end of the week. This stable, dry stretch will hold firm into the weekend, providing a fantastic window for any outdoor activities; however, with the increased solar radiation and climbing temperatures, it is essential to stay hydrated and apply sun protection. While humidity levels won't be oppressive, the air will take on a slightly "sticky" quality as we move into the next few days.

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– Balin

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