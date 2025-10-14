Tuesday AM Forecast: Pleasant the next few days, changes on the horizon

Great weather conditions will continue the next several days with lots of sunshine, and cool mornings. By the end of the week into the weekend, rain chances, humidity, and low temps will be on the rise.

Today & Tonight: After another cool and pleasant morning start, highs will make it to near 87 degrees by the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate, and there is once again no chance of rain. Humidity will stay very low, so get outside and enjoy the weather! Overnight, expect clear skies and lows near 60 degrees.

Up Next: The bad news is the pleasant weather we are experiencing will soon come to an end. We still have a few days of nice conditions before we get there. Through Thursday, expect a lot of sunshine, low humidity, and cool morning starts. After that point, things are going to change. Winds will flip out of the south, ushering in more moisture from the northern Gulf. This will lead to more humidity, and even a slight rain chance. By the weekend, conditions get unpleasant as humidity gets rather high. Lows will come up to near 70 degrees! Rain will even be possible as another "cool front" approaches the area. This front should pass by the 2nd half of the weekend, leading to pleasant conditions once again by early next week.

The Tropics: Lorenzo remains weak and disorganized, with its center exposed well northwest of the main storm clouds. Even though wind shear has eased, the storm hasn’t been able to recover. Winds are near 60 mph, but if thunderstorms don’t form closer to the center soon, it will likely weaken. Lorenzo is moving northwest and will turn north, then northeast midweek before looping back around later. Most models now show the storm fading within a few days, though it could fall apart even sooner.

