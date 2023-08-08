Tuesday AM Forecast: More heat on repeat for the Back 2 School forecast

Now day 11 of seeing Heat Alerts for the WBRZ viewing area.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Temperatures will be just shy of 100°, but feel like temperatures will be +113°. After 10 consecutive days of hitting 100°, unfortunately, the hot pattern is set to continue.

Kids are back to school and while waiting at the bus stop, temperatures will be warm and muggy. This morning, temperatures will dip into the low-80s. Get your back to school pictures before your kids step out the door because the humidity is not our friend these next few days. As the day goes on, temperatures will top out near 100°. Today may finally break our 100° day stretch. A sneaky shower will be possible and is more likely before lunch. Most people will stay completely dry and just HOT.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The heat goes on. Wednesday morning will start with temperatures in the low-80s. Daytime highs will peak near 100°. The upper level pattern is changing but the big question is, is it enough to give us some relief? Unfortunately, it looks like BR will be just slightly missed by most of the moisture and instability. Our neighbors further north and east will see several rounds of rain this week to cool them off, but the Capital Area will stay mostly dry. This trend will continue through most of the workweek. Records will be a bit harder to break this week due to just how high the previous record were. There is no doubt that we will see several more 100° days into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: No development expected for the next 7 days.

