Tuesday AM Forecast: Increasing clouds today, watching weekend for higher rain chances

Sunshine will no longer dominate today, as many clouds will blanket the sky. While temperatures will still be warm, there is a chance the added cloud cover keeps us out of the 90s.

Today & Tonight: Although skies will be mostly clear in the morning, widespread cloud cover is noted to the west. These will move over by midday, and stay around through the afternoon and evening. We are still forecasting a high temperature near 90 degrees, but the added clouds could decrease that several degrees in some locations. Rain will remain scarce, as only a stray shower or two is expected. Overnight, we will start off mostly cloudy, with clearing late. Lows will bottom out near 67 degrees.

Up Next: More sunshine will take over as we move through the rest of the workweek. A weak disturbance could still trigger a passing shower or thunderstorm from time to time, with Thursday looking like the most favored day. Temperatures should hover near to just above normal—expect highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. The weekend forecast is a tougher call. There are hints of a coastal storm system trying to develop, but its exact placement remains uncertain this far out. For now, plan on spotty to isolated showers and storms if you have weekend activities. Stay tuned, though—rain chances may need to be increased if the system pulls in more Gulf moisture.

The Tropics: Imelda has grown a bit stronger, with top winds now near 70 mph, and is finally turning away from the U.S. It’s expected to speed up toward Bermuda over the next couple of days, possibly strengthening some as it interacts with another weather system. While it may not look like a classic hurricane by then, it could still bring strong winds to Bermuda midweek before weakening later.

Humberto is weakening as strong upper-level winds tear away its thunderstorms, leaving the storm stretched into more of a comma shape. Winds are now estimated around 100 mph. The hurricane is moving north-northwest but will soon turn north, then accelerate east-northeast by midweek, passing well to the west and north of Bermuda. Humberto should keep weakening as dry air and wind shear persist, then merge with a larger weather system on Wednesday, becoming a powerful but non-tropical storm before fading by Thursday. Even as it weakens, Humberto and nearby Imelda will combine to create very rough seas across much of the Atlantic.

— Balin

