Baton Rouge Fire Department suspects arson in house fire on Smiley Avenue

2 hours 47 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, December 13 2025 Dec 13, 2025 December 13, 2025 9:05 AM December 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning that was allegedly caused by arson, according to investigators.

The department said firefighters arrived at a residence on Smiley Avenue around 4 a.m. to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

Despite fire crews containing the flames, the home, vacant at the time of the fire, was considered a total loss. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators determined that the fire was the result of arson. Fire officials are asking anyone with information to contact fire investigators at 225-389-2050. 

