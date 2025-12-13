Baton Rouge Fire Department suspects arson in house fire on Smiley Avenue

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning that was allegedly caused by arson, according to investigators.

The department said firefighters arrived at a residence on Smiley Avenue around 4 a.m. to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

Despite fire crews containing the flames, the home, vacant at the time of the fire, was considered a total loss. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators determined that the fire was the result of arson. Fire officials are asking anyone with information to contact fire investigators at 225-389-2050.