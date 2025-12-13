Man arrested in connection with alleged November shooting

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on Friday in connection with a November shooting.

According to arrest records, a woman reported that she was the victim of a shooting on Nov. 29. The woman told police that she was walking to her home when she noticed a grey Ford Escape at the intersection of Kissel Street and Packard Street.

The woman stated that the vehicle sped up and stopped in the middle of the road as the passenger allegedly stepped out and began shooting towards her home before the vehicle drove off.

According to records, the woman claimed to know the shooter as "Chico" and notified police the following day that both the driver of the vehicle and the alleged shooter were on Ford Street.

Before making contact, police conducted a photographic line-up of potential suspects, out of which the woman identified 34-year-old Qwatavious Sloan as the alleged driver of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police arrested Sloan on Friday for assault by drive-by shooting. The passenger of the vehicle, believed to be the alleged shooter, has yet to be arrested.