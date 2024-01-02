Tuesday AM Forecast: Dry today ahead of early morning rain event Wednesday

Dry conditions and plenty of sunshine around today ahead of a soggy Wednesday morning. Over the next week, keep your raingear handy as we are tracking multiple storm systems that will bring rain to parts of southeast Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: Clear skies overnight allowed for morning lows to drop into the low-mid30s for most. With plenty of sunshine around the state today, temperatures will rebound near the 60° mark this afternoon making for a seasonable day. The weather pattern shifts as we head into the overnight hours.

An area of low pressure in the gulf moves towards Louisiana from the southwest, bringing with it rain. This system is timing out to bring showers to the capital area beginning early Wednesday, while most are still asleep, and quickly moving out by around lunch time tomorrow. The system does not hold a severe threat but could deliver moderate to heavy rain showers at times and could impact your Wednesday morning commute.

Up Next: Overall, Wednesday will not be a complete washout although it will be cold. Widespread rain early in the day dries out by lunch time. While we can't rule out a shower or two later in the day, the sun should peek through some clouds to result in a less soggy second half of the day with temperatures Wednesday afternoon sticking in the low 50s.

Thursday will be similar to Tuesday. Mostly sunny and dry with cool afternoon temperatures. Those dry conditions continue into Friday morning when temperatures drop back into the 30s. The cold morning is ahead of a much wetter Friday afternoon as we are tracking another round of showers and storms that will arrive to SE Louisiana during the day and continue into the night. Similar to Wednesday's rain event, this doesn't look to hold a severe threat but could deliver 1-2" of rain to the area by Saturday morning.

Both Saturday and Sunday will consist of a mix of sun & clouds with afternoon temperatures near 60°. A dry weekend is in place ahead of, you guessed it, another rain making event that will arrive on Monday. The early week system could hold a severe threat for the area, and as we get closer to Monday we will have more details on the system. Make sure to check in with the Storm Station daily for the latest updates.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

