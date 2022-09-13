Tuesday AM Forecast: Cooler mornings are set to stick around

Baton Rouge is waking up almost 10 degrees cooler than New York City this morning!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are waking up to a taste of fall this morning. Layer up because these 60s will not last all day. Temperatures this afternoon will climb well into the upper 80s. The humidity will be low, so it will actually feel like the 80s instead of the triple digits. Skies will be mostly sunny all day. Tonight, temperatures will fall again into the mid-60s.

Up Next: Expect temperatures to be in the 60s as you head out the door all week. Afternoon temperatures will come in just shy of 90° with comfortable humidity. There will be plenty of sunshine too. If you need to catch up on outdoor chores, this week will be perfect to get outside. Heading into the weekend, mostly sunny skies will stick around on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near 90° in the peak of the afternoon. Humidity will slowly fill back in over the weekend with a stray shower back in the forecast by Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

There are two disturbances that have a low chance of developing in the next 5 days. Right now, there are no significant threats to the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico.

Central Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located roughly midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. Additional development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Windward Islands by the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.



Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave located about a hundred miles southeast of the easternmost Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable, and any development of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic through the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.