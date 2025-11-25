Tuesday AM Forecast: Cold front drives storms through afternoon, big cooldown afterwards

As a cold front approaches, rain chances will increase, and peak out near the middle of the day. After it passes, expect a big cooldown just in time for Thanksgiving!

Today & Tonight: Throughout the morning, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially northwest of Baton Rouge. As a cold front slowly slides southeast, rain chances will increase for the rest of the area, peaking out around midday. Drier air will move in by the evening, eliminating all rain and storms. Skies will clear, and temperatures will drop in the overnight hours. Lows will bottom out near 54 degrees, so light jackets are a good idea in the morning!

Up Next: Attention quickly shifts from storms to cooler weather for the rest of the week! A surge of cooler, drier air arrives fast, setting up a crisp Wednesday with highs landing in the upper 60s.

Thanksgiving brings the true taste of colder air. The holiday will be bright and sunny, ideal for getting outdoors before dinner, but definitely on the cool side. After starting the morning in the upper 30s, temperatures will only rebound into the mid-60s by the afternoon.

The coldest start of the week is expected Friday as the heart of this chilly air mass settles overhead. Morning temperatures will once again dip into the upper 30s. We’re still projected to stay just above freezing, but it’s cold enough to take precautions—especially if you have plants that don’t tolerate the chill. Consider bringing them in or covering them.

Cool conditions loosen their grip over the weekend. Saturday begins in the 40s, and although clouds build through the day, highs will still top out in the upper 60s. By Sunday, moisture starts to creep back in, reopening the door for showers. That unsettled pattern may linger into early next week.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

