St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden drops out of Senate race, endorses Julia Letlow

BATON ROUGE — St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Kathy Seiden announced that she would be suspending her campaign for U.S. Senate, endorsing the Trump-backed Rep. Julia Letlow in the race for Sen. Bill Cassidy's seat in the Senate.

"President Trump has made his voice heard, and it is time to unite behind a conservative leader who is in lockstep with putting American families first," Seiden said in a statement on Tuesday.

Seiden, who announced her campaign in October 2025, has been critical of Cassidy, specifically his vote to convict President Donald Trump during his second impeachment in 2021.

Earlier this week, State Sen. Blake Miguez dropped out of the Senate race. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.