Latest Weather Blog
TSA: Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Security officers at a South Florida airport have reported finding a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage.
The Transportation Security Administration posted photos of the gun and poultry Monday on its official Instagram account. The weapon was recovered at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The post didn’t identify the traveler who was transporting the weapon or whether any arrests were made.
Trending News
According to the TSA, fresh meat, seafood and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags, as long as they are packed in ice. Unloaded firearms are allowed to be transported in checked bags, but they must be declared at the ticket counter and packed in a locked hard-sided container.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 widening project could affect emergency response times; EMS working on a...
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
-
Second line to the polling booth: A look at Election Day in...
-
After another child death under DCFS watch, governor silent about leader he...
-
All Saints Day at St. Joseph's Cemetery - Sunday Journal
Sports Video
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
-
Saints vs. Ravens loss
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens