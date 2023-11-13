63°
Trump, Pelosi agree on Feb. 5 for State of the Union address

Monday, January 28 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to give his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5.
  
Trump said in a letter to Pelosi on Monday that it is his "great honor" to accept her invitation to speak before a joint session of Congress next week. He writes, "We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!"
  
The speech had initially been scheduled for Jan. 29, but Pelosi postponed it amid what turned into a 35-day partial government shutdown over Trump's demand for border wall funding. It was the first known time that a speaker had rescinded an invitation to deliver the State of the Union.
  
The House and Senate still must pass a resolution officially inviting Trump to speak to a joint session of Congress.

