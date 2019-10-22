77°
Trump likens House impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'

Tuesday, October 22 2019
Source: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is comparing the House impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine to "a lynching."
  
Trump and his Republican allies complain that the process House Democrats are using for the inquiry is unfair and that Democrats are trying to undo the 2016 election that sent Trump to the White House.
  
Trump tweets Tuesday that if a Democrat becomes president and the GOP wins the House they can impeach the president "without due process or fairness or any legal rights."
  
The president adds: "All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching."

  
Lynchings, or killing someone by hanging, historically were mostly used by whites against black men in the South beginning in the late 19th century, according to the NAACP.
