Trucker killed after 18-wheeler crashed through guardrail, flipped

WEST BATON ROUGE - A Texas man died after his 18-wheeler smashed through a guardrail and flipped along a West Baton Rouge highway.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday along LA 415 at US 190.

Louisiana State Police said 54-year-old Arturo Vaquera Martinez was driving a 2015 Freightliner tractor trailer northbound on LA 415. For reasons still unknown, Martinez failed to navigate the entrance ramp curve to US 190 westbound.

The truck went off-road through the guardrail before overturning. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.