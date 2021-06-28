Tropical Depression Four forms off the coast of South Carolina

Tropical Depression Four has formed off the east coast of South Carolina about 110 miles east- southeast of Charleston. It is moving west - northwest at 16 mph. With current winds of 35 mph, this system is then forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm by the end of the day and make landfall over the southern South Carolina coast. T.D. 4 will bring periods of heavy rain to parts of the east coast over the next 24 hours. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for parts of the South Carolina coast.

If T.D. 4 strengthens into a tropical storm as forecast, it will pick up the D name on the list, Danny.

Elsewhere in the tropics, there is a disturbance in the eastern Atlantic that is moving toward the Caribbean near 20 mph. It has a 20-40% of developing in the next 5 days. This will likely be heavy rainmaker for some Caribbean islands over the next week. At this time, this system is not forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching it around the clock.

