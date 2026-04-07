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Houma couple arrested after alleged sexual abuse of mentally disabled victim
HOUMA - A Houma couple was arrested after a man sexually abused a mentally disabled person at a care facility, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said a man, John Schnieder Rodrigue, 41, had sexual activities with a victim who suffers from a diagnosed mental disability at a care facility on March 31. Due to this condition, the victim is considered incapable of providing legal consent, officials said.
The investigation revealed that Samantha Margie Verdin, 43, knew about the incident and had involvement.
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Rodrigue was booked for third-degree rape and has a $250,000 bond. Verdin was booked for principal to third-degree rape and was given a $150,000 bond.
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