5 accused of malfeasance in Mamou, Ville Platte, Opelousas; troopers allege misuse of state database

VILLE PLATTE — Four law enforcement officials and a mayor were booked Tuesday on criminal charges, State Police said.

Those arrested were Mayor Ryan Williams, 40, police Sgt. Darrien Guillory, 33, and communications officer Chasessica Basco, 41, of Ville Platte; Mamou Police Chief Charles "Pat" Hall, 53; and Opelousas police officer Yolanda Lewis, 49.

Williams and Guillory were booked with malfeasance in office, while the others were accused of malfeasance and "trespass against state computers."

The five are accused of accessing a state or government database and sharing information from it with a person accused of a crime. State Police said the information had details about purported victims.

Troopers said that, last month, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office asked them to investigate possible malfeasance regarding the improper distribution of protected information.