Troopers issue statewide alert for missing 10-year-old girl from Webster Parish

DUBBERLY - Troopers issued a statewide notice for a missing 10-year-old girl Tuesday morning.

Peyton Rose Saintignan, 10, was last seen Monday night. Louisiana State Police received a request for an alert at 9 a.m. Tuesday. She was last seen at her home on Magnolia Road in Dubberly. She was discovered missing at approximately 11:00 p.m. last night.

Saintignan is a white female with hazel eyes and brown curly hair. She is 4’3” tall and weighs approximately 84

pounds. Saintignan was last seen wearing a yellow and pink tie-dye shirt, yellow shorts, and blue-purple Crocs.

Saintignan is believed to be on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 377-1515 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.