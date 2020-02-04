Troopers find bag full of drugs labeled 'BAG FULL OF DRUGS'

Photo via Florida Highway Safety

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla.- The Florida Highway Patrol arrested two men upon discovering their not-so-discreet plans to sell drugs in the Florida Panhandle.

Two drug traffickers used a graphic canvas pouch labeled in bold font, "BAG FULL OF DRUGS," which was, in fact, full of drugs. Troopers noticed the bag in the vehicle during a traffic stop as the men were pulled over for speeding.

The contents of the bag included meth, GHB, (also known as the "date rape" drug), cocaine, MDMA, and fentanyl.

A traffic stop for unlawful speed on I-10 yesterday bagged two drug traffickers and their not so inconspicuous drug paraphernalia. Troopers seized meth, GHB, cocaine MDMA and fentanyl. Thanks to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for the assist. @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/Fu3ASymrtL — FHP Panhandle (@FHPPanhandle) February 3, 2020

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office assisted the traffic stop, later posting to social media, “Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read.”