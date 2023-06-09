90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trooper reunites with trucker he saved after medical crisis

3 hours 18 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, June 09 2023 Jun 9, 2023 June 09, 2023 8:57 AM June 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana State Police trooper who performed roadside CPR on a trucker whose heart had stopped beating received thanks from the man whose life he saved.

The incident happened on US 61 near Thomas Road on Sunday.

Sgt. Trey Bellue was conducting a routine safety check on an 18-wheeler when the driver, Thomas Taylor, suffered a medical emergency.

Taylor fell head-first from the cab to the ground below, striking his head and falling unconscious.

Bellue issued a call for assistance and then hurried to tend to the fallen truck driver. He administered CPR for 17 minutes, with the assistance of a civilian who joined the effort, until EMS crews arrived.

State police shared a photo on social media showing Bellue and Taylor meeting at a hospital where Taylor is now recovering.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days