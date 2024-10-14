Trio of LSU players named SEC Players of the Week after Tigers' overtime win against Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE — Three LSU Tigers were named SEC Players of the Week after their performance in Saturday's overtime victory over Ole Miss.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, linebacker Whit Weeks and defensive end Bradyn Swinson were recognized as SEC Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Week, respectively.

Nussmeier leads the SEC in touchdowns at 18 — including a game-winning overtime pass to Kyren Lacy — and completed 22 of 51 passes for 337 yards on Saturday.

Weeks recorded a career-best 18 tackles on Saturday, including two for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the second quarter that led to an LSU field goal.

Swinson also racked up a career-high eight tackles, including a pair of sacks, and batted down two passes.

In total, LSU's defense sacked Dart six times.

This is Weeks' first time receiving Player of the Week this season, while Nussmeier and Swinson have received these honors before. Nussmeier previously won in LSU's contest against UCLA, while Swinson won against South Carolina and UCLA.

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl also named coach Brian Kelly as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

"Kelly has been a force since taking over in Baton Rouge and this was an impressive comeback victory for his Tigers against a top-10 opponent," Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, said.

Kelly previously won the award in 2018 at Notre Dame.

LSU's win boosted the team to No. 8 in the AP poll as the Tigers improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in SEC play. LSU travels to face Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday.