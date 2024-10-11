Trio of accused drug dealers arrested after raids on six sites across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Three drug dealers were arrested after deputies seized nearly $50,000 and a large amount of assorted drugs from six Baton Rouge addresses.

Kevin Brown, 60, Eric Williams, 41, and Roma Zerangue, 55, were arrested on drug dealing charges after deputies, Baton Rouge Police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents raided multiple sites Thursday.

The arrests came after a months-long investigation into a drug operation. Between August and October, law enforcement said they identified several locations Brown and Williams' alleged drug trafficking operation was being run out of.

During the investigation, agents made two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Brown and intercepted hydrocodone pills from Williams, deputies said.

Deputies seized 23.2 grams of powder fentanyl, 53 fentanyl pills, 2.64 ounces of crystal meth, 26.1 grams of marijuana, 2.9 grams of powdered cocaine, 8.5 grams of crack cocaine, 31.5 doses of hydrocodone and three doses of buprenorphine. Deputies also seized $46,118 in cash and two pistols.

Brown, Williams and Zerangue were all booked on multiple possession with the intent to distribute charges. Brown was also booked on two counts of a violation of a protective order.

Brown was convicted of drug dealing and violation of a protective order, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

Brown admitted all the narcotics inside a hotel that was raided belonged to him. Deputies said he told them that the gun was left by someone, but he knew it was in the hotel room. He also admitted to selling narcotics for six months.

Zerangue told deputies Brown had been selling narcotics for 8 years. She also admitted that the drugs at one of the raided sites could be hers but she was unsure.

Williams is on probation until 2025 for drug possession and dealing charges.