Trio allegedly stripped cables from utility poles, fled Livingston Parish deputies

HOLDEN - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing more than 300 feet of copper wiring from utility poles in Livingston Parish.

The sheriff's office said the crime was first reported Feb. 3 in the area of North James Chapel Road in Holden. AT&T representatives told deputies that thieves tried to steal the cables and damaged copper and fiber optic lines in the process, disrupting internet and phone services in the area.

Deputies monitored the area in hope the thieves would return and eventually spotted a pick-up truck hauling the cable several days later on LA 441. Deputies confronted the occupants of the truck when it stopped at a home on Pine Street, and three people fled into a wooded area.

Those suspects, identified as 28-year-old Samuel Bankston, 26-year-old James Lofton Jr. and 60-year-old Darrell Cudd, were captured soon afterward.

All three were booked on charges of theft and resisting an officer.