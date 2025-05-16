Trinity Driving School announces closure, Office of Motor Vehicles investigating

BATON ROUGE — Trinity Driving School in Baton Rouge is under investigation by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. This afternoon, an email sent to parents and students announced after 27 years of serving the Baton Rouge community, it is closing its doors.

A sign that says "temporarily closed" hangs on the school's door, and a pop-up menu on its website says the school is closed due to "technical difficulties" and instructs people to contact the OMV.

The OMV confirmed the investigation.

"Students and parents should continue to reach out to the OMV at the email and number provided. We will be collecting information and will notify the parents and students with further instructions once we have more information," said Matthew Boudreaux, Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety at the Louisiana OMV.

Parents have been steadily dropping by the school on Jones Creek Road looking for someone to speak about the situation. Earl Bell tells 2 On Your Side he gave the school a $500 deposit two weeks ago to enroll his son.



"Are you all going to give my money back or what?" said Bell.

A couple of decals on the window have been torn off to expose the inside. The lights are off and it looks like it has been cleaned out. There are no driving vehicles to be found in the parking lot. One of those drivers reached out to WBRZ. He says he went by last week to pick up his check and saw the owners packing up boxes. The locks have also been changed.

Neither the owner, Terry Knight nor his daughter Carlie Jacobs answered their phones Friday. In the email sent to parents and students around 2:30 p.m. Friday, it says Trinity Driving School is continuing to work with the Office of Motor Vehicles so that certificates and be issued and applicable refunds can be processed in an "expeditious manner." The school issued an apology but says it's "working to make things right" and that all further communication will come from the OMV.

To contact the OMV, call 225-925-1795 or email ladrivingschools@dps.la.gov.

2 On Your Side previously reported on difficulties parents were facing with scheduling the driving portion of their child's driving school class at Trinity in 2021.