Trick-or-treating times announced

BATON ROUGE - Officials have announced trick-or-treat times for residents for Halloween.

The following are the times for trick-or-treating on Tuesday, Oct. 31.:

*Parishes are bolded, and municipalities are in plain text



East Baton Rouge Parish- 6 to 8pm

Baker- 6 to 8pm

Central- 6 to 8pm

Zachary- 6 to 8pm

West Baton Rouge Parish- 5:30 to 7:30pm

Ascension Parish- 6 to 8pm

East Feliciana Parish- 6 to 8pm

Livingston Parish- 6 to 8pm

Pointe Coupee Parish

Pointe Coupee Parish rural areas- 6 to 8pm

New Roads- 6 to 8pm Morganza- 5:30 to 7:30pm Livonia- 6 to 7:30pm Fordoche- 5:30 to 7:30pm

West Feliciana Parish- 6 to 8pm

Iberville Parish- 6 to 8pm

*Times are subject to change*