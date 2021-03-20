62°
Latest Weather Blog
Trick-or-treating times announced
BATON ROUGE - Officials have announced trick-or-treat times for residents for Halloween.
The following are the times for trick-or-treating on Tuesday, Oct. 31.:
*Parishes are bolded, and municipalities are in plain text
East Baton Rouge Parish- 6 to 8pm
Baker- 6 to 8pm
Central- 6 to 8pm
Zachary- 6 to 8pm
West Baton Rouge Parish- 5:30 to 7:30pm
Ascension Parish- 6 to 8pm
East Feliciana Parish- 6 to 8pm
Livingston Parish- 6 to 8pm
Pointe Coupee Parish
Pointe Coupee Parish rural areas- 6 to 8pm
New Roads- 6 to 8pm
Morganza- 5:30 to 7:30pm
Livonia- 6 to 7:30pm
Fordoche- 5:30 to 7:30pm
West Feliciana Parish- 6 to 8pm
Iberville Parish- 6 to 8pm
*Times are subject to change*