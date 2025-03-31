Trial of man accused of sexually abusing foster kids to begin Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The trial of a man accused of sexually abusing three of his foster children will begin Tuesday. Michael Hadden, now 54, has been sitting in jail for nearly three years awaiting trial.

Hadden's trial has already been pushed back three times for various reasons, including the defendant's medical issues.

While it was supposed to begin Monday, proceedings were derailed when Hadden's lawyer told Judge Louise Hines he had received death threats from a different client and was preoccupied with his and his family's safety.

Hadden also asked if he could fire his attorney due to an unspecified disciplinary complaint lodged against him recently.

The state agreed to ask for a continuance, but Judge Hines denied it, saying this most recent trial date has been set since September.

Hadden is facing several charges, including sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile, and aggravated crimes against nature. In 2022, three foster children in his care accused Hadden of abuse, including a 14-year-old and another child with severe autism. The children were reportedly living in a trailer attached to a dilapidated home at the corner of Plains-Port Hudson Road in Zachary.

Arrest records obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit say deputies noted the Department of Child and Family Services previously looked into complaints against Hadden. At one point, the agency temporarily removed a child from his home but later returned him.

The case was part of what caused the state legislature to launch an investigation into DCFS and led to Secretary Marketa Walters stepping down.

As for what the jury can expect once the trial begins— the state will have victims testify against Hadden during the trial with assistance from the court K9. Judge Hines approved the use of her dog, Diesel, to sit with victims during their testimony to provide them with some comfort while they face their alleged abuser.

Jury selection will begin Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.