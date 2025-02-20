36°
Trial date set for LSU RB Trey Holly's gun case

Thursday, February 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FARMERVILLE - A trial date has been set for LSU running back Trey Holly, who was charged with illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality in Union Parish. 

Last February, Holly was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in his hometown of Farmerville and left two people hurt. Holly turned himself in for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon. 

He took to social media after his arrest, saying it was a case of mistaken identity and he was completely innocent. A grand jury declined to indict Holly for murder but charged him with illegal use of a weapon. 

Holly's trial was scheduled for July 7. 

