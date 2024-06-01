Trees down, roads blocked in Livingston Parish after severe weather rolls through

WALKER - A storm that passed through Livingston Parish brought hail, lightning and strong winds that knocked down trees in some areas.

Sound on for the #hail in Walker, LA!



?? - Kristen Brunies pic.twitter.com/tMyEtG6M0B — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) June 1, 2024

Residents in Walker and Denham Springs shared photos and videos of hail in the area just after 4:30 p.m. The pieces of hail looked around quarter sized.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there were at least 11 trees knocked down in the parish, with one landing on a home along Summer Breeze Drive.

Trees Down:

Walker North - Demco on scene

Alvin Sibley Rd - DPW notified

Butch Bennett/Arnold

Cane Market Rd - on bridge in the curve - DPY on scene

Avants Rd - Demco notified

Summer Breeze Dr - tree fell through roof of residence after hit by lightening / no injuries

Courtney Rd - Demco and DPW notified

Hwy 442/Pea Ridge - 1x lane blocked

Cane Market Rd - Powerlines caught in tree

Sea Gull Ln - Partial Road Blockage

Pea Ridge - Tree on powerline and lines are still live

