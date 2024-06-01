Latest Weather Blog
Trees down, roads blocked in Livingston Parish after severe weather rolls through
WALKER - A storm that passed through Livingston Parish brought hail, lightning and strong winds that knocked down trees in some areas.
Sound on for the #hail in Walker, LA!— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) June 1, 2024
Residents in Walker and Denham Springs shared photos and videos of hail in the area just after 4:30 p.m. The pieces of hail looked around quarter sized.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said there were at least 11 trees knocked down in the parish, with one landing on a home along Summer Breeze Drive.
Trees Down:
Walker North - Demco on scene
Alvin Sibley Rd - DPW notified
Butch Bennett/Arnold
Cane Market Rd - on bridge in the curve - DPY on scene
Avants Rd - Demco notified
Summer Breeze Dr - tree fell through roof of residence after hit by lightening / no injuries
Courtney Rd - Demco and DPW notified
Hwy 442/Pea Ridge - 1x lane blocked
Cane Market Rd - Powerlines caught in tree
Sea Gull Ln - Partial Road Blockage
Pea Ridge - Tree on powerline and lines are still live
