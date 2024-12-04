57°
Latest Weather Blog
Treasurer John Fleming announces bid for Bill Cassidy's Senate seat in 2026
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming announced Wednesday that he is running for the U.S. Senate in 2026.
Fleming, a Republican, said he will be running for the seat currently held by Bill Cassidy, also a Republican.
If it's successful, Fleming's bid for the Senate will see him return to Washington, D.C., after previously serving northwest Louisiana as the 4th Congressional District's representative from 2009 to 2017.
Fleming previously served as an advisor to President Donald Trump before being elected to Louisiana State Treasurer in 2023.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
-
Century-old building to be renovated into an affordable housing unit
-
Springfield officer arrested, accused of inappropriate online relationship with a juvenile
-
New state tax overhaul raises questions about costs
Sports Video
-
Three LSU Tigers plan to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
-
LSU men's basketball defeats Florida State 85-75 in SEC/ACC Challenge
-
LSU OT Will Campbell declares for 2025 NFL draft
-
Southern is confident in their growth as a team as they head...
-
Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens named SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year