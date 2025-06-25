Transmission shop 'waiting on part' for months, car owner stuck without vehicle

BATON ROUGE - For several months, Brandon Dunn has been getting rides to work from a neighbor. In a perfect world, his car would be fixed and he'd be able to drive himself. Instead, it's sitting at a mechanic shop.

"I don't have money to throw away like that," said Dunn.

He's already invested $4,500 to rebuild the transmission in his 2016 Chevrolet Impala. An insurance check covered the cost of the work at BR Transmission on Florida Boulevard.

"He built my transmission and it ended up going out again," he said.

Dunn brought the car back, where it sat for weeks.

"And he was telling me he's waiting on a part," said Dunn.

Rusty Roux operates BR Transmission. Roux was working at the shop last week when 2 On Your Side stopped by and confirmed he's been searching for a part for Dunn's car for a long time. The wrong part had been ordered and was sitting on his desk. Roux says the part is no longer made but continues to check around and make calls looking for one.

BR Transmission used to operate under a different name. Several customers reached out to 2 On Your Side about their experiences. In early 2024, Aamco Transmissions cut ties with Roux, and the exterior signs were removed.

After waiting for several weeks for his car to be repaired a second time, Dunn picked up his vehicle and brought it to another mechanic. It's leaking fluids and does not run. Dunn says he was told by a new mechanic that he needs a new transmission and it will cost $5,100.

Dunn doesn't plan to put another few thousand into the vehicle and has requested a refund from Roux.