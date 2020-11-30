Train hits, kills man in Iberville Parish Monday morning

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities in Iberville Parish are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a train Monday, Nov. 30.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, a deceased man was found near train tracks on LA 1, not far from White Castle's Nottoway Plantation, early that morning.

The man, whose name has not been released at this point in time, was found around 8 a.m.

Authorities say it seems the man was out rabbit hunting with his dog when the animal made its way to the train tracks; the man saw the oncoming train and rushed to get his dog off the tracks, but the train was too fast and it hit the man as he was attempting to save his dog.

Additional details related to the tragic incident will be provided as authorities proceed with their investigation, please check back for updates.