Train derails in Vacherie, blocking highway; no hazardous materials spilled

VACHERIE - A train derailed early Tuesday morning, blocking Highway 20 in St. James Parish.

Deputies said the two non-hazardous cars derailed and two hazardous material cars came off their wheels, but the latter were empty.

The cars were removed from the highway shortly before 8:30 a.m. and the highway was back open. No injuries were reported.