83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Train derails in Vacherie, blocking highway; no hazardous materials spilled

2 hours 37 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 7:23 AM August 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

VACHERIE - A train derailed early Tuesday morning, blocking Highway 20 in St. James Parish. 

Deputies said the two non-hazardous cars derailed and two hazardous material cars came off their wheels, but the latter were empty. 

Trending News

The cars were removed from the highway shortly before 8:30 a.m. and the highway was back open. No injuries were reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days