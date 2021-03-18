54°
Traffic Update: Mississippi River Bridge crash cleared, all lanes open

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday (March 18) morning crash on I-10 EB between LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153 and I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B has been cleared and all area lanes reopened.

The incident, initially reported around 7:30 a.m., involved an 18-wheeler crash at the downslope of the Mississippi River Bridge and led to a temporary partial closure of the bridge. 

As of 9:39 a.m., the crash has been cleared from the roadway and all lanes reopened. 

Officials have confirmed that the crash did not result in any injuries.

