Traffic Update: Crash on I-12 WB at Drusilla Lane cleared

BATON ROUGE -According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Thursday morning crash on I-12 WB at Drusilla Lane has been cleared.

The incident involved an 18-wheeler and temporarily resulted in stop-and-go traffic from Millerville Rd/Exit 6.

As of 8:30 a.m., all lanes of traffic are clear.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic. n