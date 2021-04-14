61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Update: Crash at Jefferson Highway near Highland Road cleared

1 hour 49 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, April 14 2021 Apr 14, 2021 April 14, 2021 7:57 AM April 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, officials have cleared a Wednesday morning crash that resulted in at least one injury on Jefferson Highway near Highland Road.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly after 7 a.m., temporarily backed up traffic along Jefferson Highway in both directions.

The vehicle(s) involved have been removed from the area as of 8:45 a.m.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days