Traffic Update: Crash at Jefferson Highway near Highland Road cleared

BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, officials have cleared a Wednesday morning crash that resulted in at least one injury on Jefferson Highway near Highland Road.

The wreck, which was initially reported shortly after 7 a.m., temporarily backed up traffic along Jefferson Highway in both directions.

The vehicle(s) involved have been removed from the area as of 8:45 a.m.

