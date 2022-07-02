Traffic stalled on Miss. River Bridge from six vehicle crash including 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a six vehicle pile up on the East side slope of the Mississippi River Bridge Saturday morning. The crash involves six cars and an 18-wheeler.

As of now, traffic is blocked from the left lane. Congestion is backed up 5 miles in length.

So far there is no injures to report.

This is a developing story.