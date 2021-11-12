74°
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 W at 10/12 split causes severe congestion
BATON ROUGE - A Friday morning crash closed the left lane on I-10 West, causing a severe traffic jam at the I-10/I-12 split.
The wreck left one person with minor injuries, officials say.
Due to the crash, as of 10 a.m., vehicles are attempting to merge into one lane and congestion is heavy.
According to DOTD, congestion has reached Essen Lane.
*ALERT* One lane is CLOSED on 10W at the Split, traffic is merging into the right lane; Delays begin between Bluebonnet and Essen— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) November 12, 2021
LIVE MAP: https://t.co/aMkORwtn2J pic.twitter.com/HZwhsfaIbm
Throughout the day, traffic conditions are monitored and tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
