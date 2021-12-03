Total Solar Eclipse 2021 occurs Saturday

This year, only one total solar eclipse will take place and those who have the privilege of viewing it will do so Saturday (December 4).

According to Space.com, people as far south as Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, South Africa, and Antarctica will be able to catch a glimpse.

Residents of Louisiana are not likely to be able to view it in their skies, but they can watch NASA's livestream of the event.

NASA states the eclipse will be streamed on YouTube and on nasa.gov/live starting at 1:30 a.m. ET, courtesy of Theo Boris and Christian Lockwood of the JM Pasachoff Antarctic Expedition.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth, which means the moon blocks the sun's light for a short time, either partially or fully depending on where on the planet the eclipse is being observed.

During a total solar eclipse, parts of the Earth can become as dark as night for a brief period of time.

If one were to look in the direction of the sun at this time, they would see the sun's corona -which is the outermost part of the sun's atmosphere- around the moon.

Experts caution people never to ever look directly at the sun without proper eye protection.

If someone viewing the event is in the path of totality, during the eclipse peak they will see a 360-degree sunset and the fiery outer layer of the sun, which is called the corona.

The next total solar eclipse will take place April 20, 2023 and it will pass over a far more populated region that includes south and east Asia.